Filing period opens Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’ve thought about representing your ward in Lawton as a City Council Representative, now might be the time to do so, as the filing period for three seats is open right now.

The filing period for candidates looking to run in Wards 6, 7, and 8, began earlier today and will continue until 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday. If you’d like more information on the election or how to file you can contact the Comanche County Election Board.

The filing period for District 32 is also open through Wednesday. This after John Michael Montgomery announced he was stepping down, effective Tuesday.

