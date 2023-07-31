Expert Connections
Hot with fire danger through most of the week ahead | 7/31PM

Hot with fire danger through most of the week ahead
By Lexie Walker
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This heat wave continues into tomorrow with highs in the triple digits for all locations as the ridge of high pressure holds strong. Winds tomorrow will be out of the southwest bringing drier, hotter air from west Texas. High temperatures tomorrow will range from 104° to 110°. Heat indices will be under heat advisory criteria for most locations. Counties along highway-81 are under a Heat Advisory from 12-8PM.

Fire danger is going to be a concern with low relative humidity, sunshine and gusty southwest winds. This is why a Fire Weather Watch is in place for counties west of highway-81 from 12-8PM on Wednesday. The wicked dry air combined with the hot temperatures will increase fire conditions for any ignited wildfires to spread so outdoor burning is strongly discouraged! Wednesday poses the highest danger but it’s possible the Fire Weather Watch could be reissued for Thursday.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be a copy and paste forecast. Highs peaking at 108° under mostly sunny skies and southwest/south winds. No rain and a drier airmass overhead will contribute to elevated fire conditions.

The ridge of high pressure starts to break down by the end of this week. Temperatures on Saturday will still remain above 100° for all locations under partly cloudy skies and south winds at 10 to 15mph.

A cold front will make its way into our area by Sunday morning. This cold front will be more robust. Right now I have high temperatures dropping to the cent mark by Sunday and then the mid 90s by next Monday.

Rain also remains a possibility with the best chances being Sunday and Monday.

Have a great week ahead! -LW

