Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Residents of the Turtle Creek neighborhood in North-East Lawton were hit by a group of four individuals rummaging through cars on Saturday, July 22nd around two a.m.

It was only after reviewing video footage, that the Riche family realized what happened on their own front lawn earlier that morning

“She then called me and said hey, someone was trying to get into our cars,” said Turtle Creek resident Douglas Riche.

While residents like the Riches made it through the night with no losses, other homes weren’t as lucky.

“The neighbor across the street, her husband’s Jeep was broken into and money was taken out of it,” said Turtle Creek resident Renda Riche.

The Riche’s say the incident was reported, but without any updates from L.P.D, the neighborhood is feeling restless

“For me, I’ve settled back in it’s just being more vigilant. Staying up late sometimes just to make sure no one is coming through at two o’clock in the morning,” said Renda Riche.

Many residents in the neighborhood have stepped up security measures while waiting for answers. But the Riches just hope these four criminals can learn from their mistakes.

“If it’s not yours...don’t touch it,” said Douglas Riche.

We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there are none at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.