Lawton Public Library offering free technology classes and more during the month of August

By Cade Taylor
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Library has a variety of events, from story times for the kiddos to free technology classes.

7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Lawton Public Library community engagement librarian, to discuss the list of events for August.

They’ll partner with Connected Nation to offer free technology classes from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 14, and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, and Friday, August 16. The classes will include email basics, mobile device basics, computer basics, internet basics, cybersecurity, walk-in one-on-one, and video conferencing training. Registration can be done online or in person.

They’ll also host regular monthly events like Kids Time at Chik-Fil-A from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on August 21, and Sit, Stay, Read: Literacy Dogs from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. on August 24.

For more information and a full list of events, you can visit the Lawton Public Library website here.

