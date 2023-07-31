Structure fire in Lawton claims small building overnight

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A building is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Southwest Lawton overnight.

Crews responded to a fire in the back of a home on 10th Street and Monroe Avenue. When they arrived, they found a structure in the backyard completely enflamed, but thankfully they were able to have it out in 10 minutes.

While it’s unknown what type of structure it is, fire crews say it suffered extensive damage, and they are still looking into what caused it.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

