Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Structure fire in Lawton claims small building overnight

A building is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Southwest Lawton overnight.
By Laine Baldwin and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A building is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Southwest Lawton overnight.

Crews responded to a fire in the back of a home on 10th Street and Monroe Avenue. When they arrived, they found a structure in the backyard completely enflamed, but thankfully they were able to have it out in 10 minutes.

While it’s unknown what type of structure it is, fire crews say it suffered extensive damage, and they are still looking into what caused it.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck
We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there...
Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins
A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
Barn a total loss following Friday morning fire in Comanche County
Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry...
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Morkie edition
Even though temperatures are still in the triple digits, locals got to enjoy a taste of a...
Christmas in July at the Lawton Farmers Market

Latest News

A building is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Southwest Lawton overnight.
Structure fire in Lawton claims small building overnight
Triple digit temperatures stick around during the week | 7/31 AM
Triple digit temperatures stick around during the week | 7/31 AM
The post rang in its 75th year of service with music, meals, and photos commemorating previous...
VFW Post 5263 Auxiliary celebrates 75 years of service
We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there...
Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins