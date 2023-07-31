Triple digit temperatures stick around during the week | 7/31 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be similar conditions to what we have been seeing the past seven days with some sunshine and temperatures reaching around the 105 degree mark. While it will be hot once again today, humidity will be lower than average providing some relief to the area. Going back to last week Monday, today will mark the 8th day in a row of Lawton reaching the triple digits. Skies in the morning will be mostly sunny, but cloud coverage will come into the area in the afternoon and evening hours. There is also an elevated fire risk for western Texoma during the afternoon hours today.

The weather pattern during the week will be a copy and paste Tuesday through Friday. Afternoon highs through Friday are expected to range from 105 to 110 degrees in Texoma with drier air. The dry air will cause at least an elevated fire risk on multiple days during the week.

Towards the end of the week and into the weekend, we will start to see a small change in the weather pattern as our upper-level ridge will become less defined. When the upper-level ridge breaks down, we could see some rain chances return to the area. While I do not expect a washout, it could provide some relief from this summer heat. Temperatures will also come down a bit as a cold front will try to make its way into the area as well. It may stall out in northern Oklahoma, but it is possible it makes it to Texoma and provides relief for some in the area. We will keep you updated as we get a better picture later in the week.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

