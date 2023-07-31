VFW Post 5263 Auxiliary celebrates 75 years of service

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - VFW Post 5263 auxiliary celebrated its diamond anniversary of serving both the community and veterans.

The post rang in its 75th year of service with music, meals, and photos commemorating previous members and events.

President Lia Pender says the event is a beautiful example of what the organization is all about. "

We’re family. It’s just everything that you would do for a family member, everything you would do for somebody you love, and for us, that’s our veterans, our family members. It’s each other, it’s the families of those veterans and overall our whole community,” said Pender.

Plenty of community members and leaders attended the event, including some friendly faces from KSWO.

Congratulations from all of us on a great 75 years of service!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.