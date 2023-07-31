Expert Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

VFW Post 5263 Auxiliary celebrates 75 years of service

The post celebrated their diamond anniversary and looked back on decades of service.
The post rang in its 75th year of service with music, meals, and photos commemorating previous members and events.
By Victoria Anderson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - VFW Post 5263 auxiliary celebrated its diamond anniversary of serving both the community and veterans.

The post rang in its 75th year of service with music, meals, and photos commemorating previous members and events.

President Lia Pender says the event is a beautiful example of what the organization is all about. "

We’re family. It’s just everything that you would do for a family member, everything you would do for somebody you love, and for us, that’s our veterans, our family members. It’s each other, it’s the families of those veterans and overall our whole community,” said Pender.

Plenty of community members and leaders attended the event, including some friendly faces from KSWO.

Congratulations from all of us on a great 75 years of service!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck
A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
Barn a total loss following Friday morning fire in Comanche County
Wide receiver, Drake Stoops, is entering his final season at wide receiver for the Sooners and...
The Stoops legacy continues at Oklahoma
Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry...
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Morkie edition
The Lawton Farmers Market has a packed Saturday schedule on July 29
Lawton Farmers Market shares packed Saturday agenda

Latest News

We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there...
Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins
Today, we are already seeing partly to mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb into the lower...
A hot a dry pattern continues to take shape across Texoma this week | 7/30 PM
The annual fundraiser provides funds for the year for the department.
Chattanooga Volunteer Fire Department holds its annual Fish Fry Fundraiser
Even though temperatures are still in the triple digits, locals got to enjoy a taste of a...
Christmas in July at the Lawton Farmers Market