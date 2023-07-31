Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Walters First Baptist Church hosts back-to-school drive

The Walters First Baptist Church is hosting its seventh annual back-to-school drive.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - With school just weeks away for some students in Texoma, parents have already started their back-to-school shopping to ensure their students’ only focus this year is classwork.

But not everyone is able to afford those necessities, which is why the Walters First Baptist Church is hosting its back-to-school drive!

Their seventh annual school drive began Monday and continues Tuesday as well.

The Walters First Baptist Youth Pastor, Cody Pennington, says they’ve been taking in donations for months, and their youth group has been hard at work sorting them all out, all in preparation for today.

So, beginning again tomorrow between 12 and 6 p.m., you can visit the church’s Youth Building in Walters to get yourself some school supplies, as well as new clothes!

And the best part is you don’t have to be a resident of Walters. If there is a need, they’ll make sure you’re taken care of.

“It’s a great thing for the community of Walters, but also the surrounding communities,” Pennington said. “Every year we seem to see more and more folks from further and further away. It’s something, one, it teaches our students that we can share what we have. If we have an overabundance in our home, we can take those things, repurpose them, maybe make sure our neighbors and staff are taken care of, and any needs that they have are met. "

“It’s an annual thing that we do. As a youth group, it really helps get out to our community,” said Corbin Good, who was helping with the event. “Our main goal is to be able to spread the word of Jesus while we’re here and hopefully plant a seed and eventually sow that seed and make more believers.”

Again, the drive continues Tuesday at the First Baptist Church located at 2006 West Missouri in Walters.

It’s free and anyone with school-aged children is welcome to come.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

