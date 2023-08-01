Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years

A 91-year-old man in Iowa has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years. (Source: KCCI, MARSHALLTOWN YMCA, CNN)
By Marcus McIntosh, KCCI
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) – A 91-year-old man in Iowa has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years.

Russell Weeden, better known as “Buck,” was a baseball player at Iowa State University in the early ‘50s.

He’s been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has changed a lot, his dedication never wavered.

“I don’t mind it. It’s enjoyable,” Weeden said. “I see people I know.”

Until a few years ago, he was working out five days a week. Now, he works out three days a week with a focus on cardio.

The lifelong Marshalltown resident believes logging regular cardio workouts is the key to his good health and longevity.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there...
Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins
Developers and realty agents are becoming worried a development in the Elgin area may not be...
Emotions tense in Comanche County Commissioners meeting during road discussion
A building is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Southwest Lawton overnight.
Structure fire in Lawton claims small building overnight
The Oklahoma House has voted to override Stitt's veto.
Oklahoma House overrides Governor Stitt’s veto of tribal compact
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners voted to table an item where a commissioner wanted to...
County Commissioners table payment from commissioner to county highway restricted fund

Latest News

This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court
A 91-year-old man in Iowa has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years. (Source: KCCI,...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National...
Firefighters contain a quarter of massive California-Nevada wildfire
Fishermen rescued a 63-year-old man from the Atlantic Ocean on Monday after he had tread water...
Man rescued after treading water for hours