Altus Air Force Base to hold active shooter training Friday

ALTUS AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base is holding an active shooter training event this week.

The exercise will be held at L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School on Friday.

During the training, people on base may hear simulated gunfire and alerts over both the giant voice system and the radio. First responders and emergency crews will also be on the scene.

During the training, the base’s main gate will be closed for approximately 10 minutes between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m.

