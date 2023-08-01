Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Altus Air Force Base to hold active shooter training Friday

Altus Air Force Base is holding an active shooter training event this week.
Altus Air Force Base is holding an active shooter training event this week.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS AFB, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Air Force Base is holding an active shooter training event this week.

The exercise will be held at L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School on Friday.

During the training, people on base may hear simulated gunfire and alerts over both the giant voice system and the radio. First responders and emergency crews will also be on the scene.

During the training, the base’s main gate will be closed for approximately 10 minutes between 8:30 and 8:40 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck
We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there...
Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins
A building is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Southwest Lawton overnight.
Structure fire in Lawton claims small building overnight
A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
Barn a total loss following Friday morning fire in Comanche County
Lawton Animal Welfare Superintendent, Roy Rodrick, joins 7News to show off this week’s furry...
FURRY FRIEND FRIDAY: Morkie edition

Latest News

Steven Campbell, charged with possession of child pornography
Lawton man arrested after reports of uploading child pornography to internet
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners voted to table an item where a commissioner wanted to...
County Commissioners table payment from commissioner to county highway restricted fund
The Oklahoma House has voted to override Stitt's veto.
Oklahoma House overrides Governor Stitt’s veto of tribal compact
Developers and realty agents are becoming worried a development in the Elgin area may not be...
Emotions tense in Comanche County Commissioners meeting during road discussion