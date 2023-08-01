County Commissioners table payment from commissioner to county highway restricted fund

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - During Monday’s meeting, commissioners voted to table an item where a commissioner wanted to pay the county.

The agenda item says John O’Brien wanted to pay almost $1100 to the county highway unrestricted fund.

The item goes on to say the check shouldn’t be considered a complete and total payment for any misuse of county property. As we told you earlier this month, the OSBI confirmed Commissioner O’Brien is under investigation, but would not confirm what for.

The district attorney says they could accept it, but the other two commissioners didn’t feel comfortable accepting the money, because they didn’t know enough about the situation.

