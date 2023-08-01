Expert Connections
Cowboys running back Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers

Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones has been suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
This is a 2023 photo of Ronald Jones of the Dallas Cowboys NFL football team. (AP Photo)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones on Monday was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.

Jones is eligible to participate in practices at training camp and in preseason games. Jones was on the field Monday as the Cowboys started their second week of camp.

Jones, who turns 26 Thursday, signed with Dallas as a free agent in the offseason. He was a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018 and spent four seasons with the Buccaneers. He had career highs of 978 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.

Jones will be eligible to play Sept. 24 at Arizona.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

