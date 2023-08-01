Emotions tense in Comanche County Commissioners meeting during road discussion

COMANCHE CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Emotions were tense this Monday morning at the weekly Comanche County Commissioners meeting.

Developers and realty agents are becoming worried a development in the Elgin area may not be able to receive roads they say were once agreed on.

During the meeting, Dewayne Workman, a developer and broker in Elgin, publicly called out John O’Brien for agreeing to finish four miles worth of roads before taking office, but since then, O’Brien has seemingly doubled down.

“Your very words to me John was “Dewayne I’m not afraid to eat crow.” And I’m not afraid to admit that I’m wrong, so I took it as a strong possibility that you were going to work with us and you even mentioned the 6th grandfather, so yeah, that’s why we’re here, and there are several representatives with us,” said Workman.

“So what I wanted to do was hear what you have to say, and I have plans to talk with Mr. Cabelka, on some legal stuff regarding this ordeal, based on the way it’s been done and the way it should be done,” responded Commissioner O’Brien.

7News spoke with Debbie McDonald, a managing broker and owner of Elgin Realty, who gave us more information on the situation.

She informed us that 200 homes are supposed to sit off of Happy Hallow Road, with nearly 80 of them already built.

McDonald says some homeowners have already moved in and if commissioners don’t agree to finish building the roads, one of the options could be for homeowners to live off a private road making it harder for them to sell to VA and FHA borrowers if they ever plan to move It also means developers and brokers would lose a lot of money.

She says, for the past 40 years, developers and brokers have paid for the chipping and sealing of roads and then letting the county handle maintenance.

“What John O’Brian has told us is that not the way it is. so the county has three options, when it comes to that final, when we want them accepted,” McDonald said. “They can either accept them with maintenance, without maintenance or reject them altogether. So accept with maintenance is what we’ve always done. They accept them, and they maintain them. Accept without maintenance that means it’s a county road but the developer is responsible for them forever.”

The fate of the roads for the developments Seaside, Shadowridge East and Wild Ridge will have to wait until next Monday when the commissioners decide to give a ruling.

