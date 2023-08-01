Fire danger concerns tomorrow with hot temperatures | 8/1PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today will be another above-average day with highs this afternoon in the triple digits for all locations. Tomorrow will also be another hot day with widespread triple digits. A Heat Advisory is in place for counties along highway-81 with heat indices peaking at 105°.

Dry air filtering in from the southwest, low relative humidity and hot temperatures will allow for critical fire danger across southwest Oklahoma and north Texas. Most counties are under a Red Flag Warning tomorrow afternoon/evening. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged and if you see smoke/flames, report it to your local authorities. Given the current weather conditions, any fires that develop will spread rapidly.

This ridge of high pressure dominating the weather pattern will continue through the weekend. Highs temperatures all week will stay above-normal with triple digits areawide. Fire danger will remain in the forecast through Thursday.

Some cooler news at the end of this hot tunnel, the ridge will break down towards the end of the week. This will bring isolated rain chances for Saturday and Sunday plus a cold front through Texoma by Monday morning of next week. The weekend will still remain in the triple digits but Monday afternoon will warm into the mid 90s.

The chance for rain over the weekend won’t amount to much as most will stay dry. The better chance for rain will be next Tuesday for counties across SWOK.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.