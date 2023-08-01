Expert Connections
Hot and dry air brings fire risk to Texoma | 8/1 AM

Temperatures stay hot through the rest of the week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today will be a hot day ahead. Morning temperatures will start in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies. The air today will be on the drier side if you live west of the I-44 corridor. This will create an elevated fire risk for today as conditions are favorable for fire to spread. Afternoon highs will be hot ranging from 105 to 110 degrees across the area.

Fire danger will rise to a near-critical risk for tomorrow as wind gusts will be up to 30 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures will once again climb over 105 degrees across Texoma with mostly sunny skies. Thursday will be the third day in a row of a similar setup with temperatures going over 105 degrees with an elevated fire risk.

A weather pattern change is in the forecast this weekend as a cold front is expected to move through the area. Temperatures will stay well into the 100s on Friday and Saturday, but temperatures will drop into the low 100s on Sunday and then the upper 90s on Monday. The front will be slow-moving over the weekend, so it will bring some rain chances on multiple days. While rain is not expected to be widespread, scattered showers remain possible. We will get a better picture of this as we move closer to the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday! - Alex Searl

