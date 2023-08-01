Lawton hospital receives honor

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Southwestern Medical Center is being recognized for its ability to serve the community.

Southwestern Medical Center is one of 153 hospitals in the nation and the only hospital in Oklahoma to make the 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review list of Great Community Hospitals. Becker’s list is comprised of hospitals recognized for their clinical excellence, compassionate care, and economic impact on their communities.

Southwestern’s CEO Adam Bracks said the medical center is fortunate to be part of a great community and make a positive impact.

