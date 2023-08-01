Lawton man arrested after reports of uploading child pornography to internet

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police arrested a man who they say was uploading child pornography to the internet.

In a Facebook post, Lawton police say they received multiple reports of the crime which led them to Steven Campbell’s home. There they say officers seized several electronic devices as evidence.

Campbell was arrested on charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.