Lawton Police Department Chief Smith shares back-to-school safety tips

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday marks the beginning of August, and you know what that means; it’s almost time for children to return to school!

That’s why 7News visited with Lawton Police Department’s Chief Smith to learn some crucial tips that children and parents should be aware of.

Chief Smith says kids walking or riding their bikes to school need to be mindful of traffic and wear reflective gear so drivers can easily see them. Those taking the bus to school should wait for the bus to come to a complete stop before running up to it and stand back from the curb at the bus stop to avoid any chances of being hit.

For parents, Chief Smith says to be mindful of posting pictures of children on social media. Taking back-to-school photos is fun to do, but there are predators on the internet, and it’s safest to refrain from posting pictures of children or the name of their school online.

While speed limit signs in school zones have been turned off for the summer, it’s important to note that 20mph school zones around town will be implemented once again as school starts up. Drivers need to pay attention to school zones, put the phone away, slow down, and refrain from conducting distracted driving.

To ensure children are getting back and forth from home and school safely, the Lawton Police Department will also have more officers monitoring traffic in school areas.

