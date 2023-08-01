Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Police Department Chief Smith shares back-to-school safety tips

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday marks the beginning of August, and you know what that means; it’s almost time for children to return to school!

That’s why 7News visited with Lawton Police Department’s Chief Smith to learn some crucial tips that children and parents should be aware of.

Chief Smith says kids walking or riding their bikes to school need to be mindful of traffic and wear reflective gear so drivers can easily see them. Those taking the bus to school should wait for the bus to come to a complete stop before running up to it and stand back from the curb at the bus stop to avoid any chances of being hit.

For parents, Chief Smith says to be mindful of posting pictures of children on social media. Taking back-to-school photos is fun to do, but there are predators on the internet, and it’s safest to refrain from posting pictures of children or the name of their school online.

While speed limit signs in school zones have been turned off for the summer, it’s important to note that 20mph school zones around town will be implemented once again as school starts up. Drivers need to pay attention to school zones, put the phone away, slow down, and refrain from conducting distracted driving.

To ensure children are getting back and forth from home and school safely, the Lawton Police Department will also have more officers monitoring traffic in school areas.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash
We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there...
Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins
Developers and realty agents are becoming worried a development in the Elgin area may not be...
Emotions tense in Comanche County Commissioners meeting during road discussion
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners voted to table an item where a commissioner wanted to...
County Commissioners table payment from commissioner to county highway restricted fund
A building is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Southwest Lawton overnight.
Structure fire in Lawton claims small building overnight

Latest News

Southwestern Medical Center Receives Honor
Lawton hospital receives honor
Tomorrow will also be another hot day with widespread triple digits
Fire danger concerns tomorrow with hot temperatures | 8/1PM
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash