M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death

CYRIL, Okla. (KSWO) - The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena Brownfield. The four-year-old from Cyril was reported missing by her 5-year-old sister in January of this year. After several days of searching, she was later found dead in a shallow grave near Rush Springs.

The report said the probable cause of death was acute pneumonia complicating malnutrition. It said she only weighed 24-pounds at her time of death, and was less than 3rd percentile for her weight-for-height.

The medical examiner said she tested positive for Rhinovirus/Enterovirus, Human Adenovirus, Human Bocavirus, and COVID-19.

While court documents said Athena was beaten before her death, the report stated there was no evidence of lethal physical trauma. The report lists Athena’s manner of death as homicide.

Her caretakers, Ivon and Alysia Adams, are both in jail awaiting their next court date. Athena’s mother, Jasmin Brownfield, is also behind bars.

The medical examiner’s office plans to release the complete report on Friday.

