Medwatch: Recognizing Heat Illness in Kids

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We as adults know when the heat is giving us problems. In fact, we can typically recognize the symptoms early on.

But for kids, it can be a little bit harder to tell. Heat related illnesses are when the body gets over heated from fevers or being outside. Typically, when your body gets hit with one, you’ll feel fatigue, headaches, or even some dry sweats, but what about our little ones?

“So, kids make it a little bit difficult just because a lot of times when they get overheated it’s hard for them to communicate with us when something isn’t quite right. So as parents or grandparents look out for kids who are really tired, sleeping a lot, or even hard to wake up. we call that insolence. (Also look out for) if they’re not acting quite like themselves so their speech might be a little slurred or they’re walking not walking correctly,” said Dr. Shelby Willis.

Dr. Willis said little kids can become sensitive to high temperatures, which is why we have to pay attention to them when outside. She adds that sometimes over exposure to the heat, whether it be outside or in their bodies, can cause seizures.

She said if you suspect your child may have heat illness to ask if they’re feeling muscle cramps or feel nauseous.

“When little kids are out in the heat, especially with how hot it’s been recently they need to take frequent breaks, and they need to be placed in the shade, or cooling off with cold beverages. Parents need to make sure they’re staying well hydrated just because they’re losing so much fluid through their body sweat,” said Dr. Willis.

She added if your child has a difficult time drinking water there are other options such as Pedialyte popsicles, fruit, smoothies, or even jazzing up the water with lemons and strawberries.

So, remember to stay hydrated and aware of what’s going on outside.

