Oklahoma House overrides Governor Stitt’s veto of tribal compact

The Oklahoma House has voted to override Stitt's veto.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Just a week after a Senate vote, the Oklahoma House has overridden Governor Kevin Stitt’s veto on a tribal compact for tobacco sales.

In a vote of 72 to 16, House Representatives reversed the veto of Senate Bill 26x, which extends the Tribal Compact Tobacco Product Sales Tax until December 2024.

The Governor wanted to renegotiate the compacts, but legislators have voted to allow the deals to be extended in line with tribal leaders’ wishes.

The Chief of the Choctaw Nation, Gary Batton, praised the decision, saying in part, quote, “We thank the Senate and the House for their willingness to collaborate, and for their endurance in correcting Gov. Stitt’s errors.” He also said the Legislature understands the importance of cooperation between the tribes and the state.

House Democratic leader, Cyndi Munson, also praised the reversal, saying “The tribes send millions of dollars of revenue to the state and the compacts have worked very well over the years. Simply put, if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”

The Oklahoman reports that the Governor is now asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to invalidate the extension.

