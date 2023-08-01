One dead, two severely injured in crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton on Tuesday morning, that’s according to the Lawton Police Department.

According to a media release, it happened while a cement truck was sitting at a red light and a car hit it from behind. Three people were in the car. Police say one person was air lifted to the hospital for their injuries while the two other people in the car were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

They say one person was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the cement truck was not injured.

The crash is being investigated by LPD’s Traffic Division.

