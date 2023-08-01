Expert Connections
Planet’s atmosphere blasted away by red dwarf star, NASA says

NASA said a young planet has been observed near a red dwarf star, which blasts the planet with...
NASA said a young planet has been observed near a red dwarf star, which blasts the planet with energy that strips it of its atmosphere.(NASA, ESA, and Joseph Olmsted (STScI))
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(Gray News) – A young planet is so close to its parent star that it experiences a consistent blast of energy which evaporates its hydrogen atmosphere, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The agency said the planet’s orbit was viewed by the Hubble Space Telescope. During one observation, NASA said the planet did not appear to be losing any of its atmospheric material. However, when the same planet was sighted a year and a half later, the agency said it showed clear signs of atmospheric loss.

NASA said the planet’s changes between orbits were shocking to astronomers.

According to NASA, the planet’s parent star, AU Microscopii, hosts one of the youngest planetary systems known to man, with the star being less than 100 million years old. The Sun of our solar system is 4.6 billion years old by comparison.

The innermost planet, called AU Mic b, has an orbital period of 8.46 days and is about 6 million miles from the star, which NASA said is about one-tenth of the distance the planet Mercury has from our Sun.

The planet was first spotted by NASA’s space telescopes in 2020.

The red dwarf sun that hosts the planet is one of the most abundant stars in the galaxy. NASA said red dwarfs host the majority of planets in the galaxy, but may not be hospitable to hosting life on their planets due to factors like stellar flares, which flash out radiation.

The amount of energy released by red dwarfs and directed at orbiting planets often leads to torrential winds, flares, and X-rays blasting the planets.

Planets, which form within the first 100 million years of the star’s lifespan, experience the most amount of atmospheric escape under these conditions, which could end up completely stripping a planet of its atmosphere.

Although the glare of the star keeps the Hubble telescope from seeing the planet directly, NASA said the telescope can measure changes in the star’s brightness. This change is caused by hydrogen bleeding off the planet and dimming the starlight when the planet passes by. The hydrogen from the atmosphere heats to the point where it escapes the planet’s gravity.

NASA said additional observations of the planet could offer more information regarding the planet’s atmospheric variability.

