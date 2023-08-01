Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Seattle monorail hits, kills 14-year-old boy who was spray painting building

A teen who was spray painting a building was struck and killed by a Seattle monorail late Sunday evening, police said. (KING)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (AP) — A 14-year-old boy who was spray painting a Seattle building was struck and killed by the Seattle Center Monorail on Sunday night, according to police.

Officers responded just before 9 p.m. to reports that a person had been hit by the monorail near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Denny Way, the Seattle Police Department said in a post on its website.

Officers found the teen unresponsive, police said, and he died despite lifesaving measures by Seattle fire personnel. His name hasn’t been released.

The teen had been spray painting a building next to the monorail tracks before he was hit, according to video reviewed by police.

An investigation is ongoing.

The monorail was out of service Sunday night and resumed service Monday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people had to be taken to the hospital this morning after a head-on crash.
Head-on crash in Lawton sends three to hospital, ambulance en route ends in wreck
We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there...
Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins
A building is a total loss Monday morning after a fire broke out in Southwest Lawton overnight.
Structure fire in Lawton claims small building overnight
Developers and realty agents are becoming worried a development in the Elgin area may not be...
Emotions tense in Comanche County Commissioners meeting during road discussion
A barn is a total loss after it caught fire around 10:30 Friday morning
Barn a total loss following Friday morning fire in Comanche County

Latest News

Students from the El Roi academy join a demonstration to demand the freedom of New Hampshire...
Fate of American nurse and daughter kidnapped by armed men in Haiti remains uncertain
Concern are growing after an American missionary and her child were kidnapped in Haiti. (CNN,...
Kidnapped: American woman, child taken in Haiti
A teen who was spray painting a building was struck and killed by a Seattle monorail late...
Teen struck, killed by monorail
A 17-year-old rising star in the world of cycling was fatally hit by a car over the weekend....
USA Cycling star Magnus White killed