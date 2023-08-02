After storm damage, the show goes on for the Lawton Community Theatre

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People across Southwest Oklahoma continue to try and move forward after June’s damaging hail storm, and while moving forward may be easier for some, the Lawton Community Theatre is displaced this upcoming season.

The Theatre is making adjustments to its 2023-2024 season after suffering extensive damage as a result of those storms, that put more than 100 holes in the roof of the John Denney Playhouse.

Managing Director for the Theatre, Chance Harmon, says it wasn’t so much the hail storm that caused the most damage, but the rain that followed. He says they tried putting up all the equipment during the storm, but when the electronic components became exposed, they had to call it quits out of caution.

“We have a wonderful partnership with the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, so as soon as they found out about our dilemma, they offered their theatre so we could continue our tradition of doing shows every year,” Harmon said. “We’re the longest continually running theatre in the State of Oklahoma, and we will get to continue to do that thanks to the generosity of the McMahon Authority.”

The story doesn’t end there, for the rest of their season, all performances will now be hosted at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

That includes a benefit concert in September that celebrates the theatre’s rich history, and it will also raise the money necessary to help move their operations into the old National Guard Armory.

