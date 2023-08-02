Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

After storm damage, the show goes on for the Lawton Community Theatre

The Lawton Community Theatre is displaced this upcoming season.
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - People across Southwest Oklahoma continue to try and move forward after June’s damaging hail storm, and while moving forward may be easier for some, the Lawton Community Theatre is displaced this upcoming season.

The Theatre is making adjustments to its 2023-2024 season after suffering extensive damage as a result of those storms, that put more than 100 holes in the roof of the John Denney Playhouse.

Managing Director for the Theatre, Chance Harmon, says it wasn’t so much the hail storm that caused the most damage, but the rain that followed. He says they tried putting up all the equipment during the storm, but when the electronic components became exposed, they had to call it quits out of caution.

“We have a wonderful partnership with the McMahon Memorial Auditorium, so as soon as they found out about our dilemma, they offered their theatre so we could continue our tradition of doing shows every year,” Harmon said. “We’re the longest continually running theatre in the State of Oklahoma, and we will get to continue to do that thanks to the generosity of the McMahon Authority.”

The story doesn’t end there, for the rest of their season, all performances will now be hosted at the McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

That includes a benefit concert in September that celebrates the theatre’s rich history, and it will also raise the money necessary to help move their operations into the old National Guard Armory.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death
Allesio Apartments in Lawton
Apartment complex without owner, residents told utilities to be shut off until sold
Developers and realty agents are becoming worried a development in the Elgin area may not be...
Emotions tense in Comanche County Commissioners meeting during road discussion
Steven Campbell, charged with possession of child pornography
Lawton man arrested after reports of uploading child pornography to internet

Latest News

The City of Lawton is still trying to find the oldest Lawtonian for their birthday celebration...
City of Lawton still seeking oldest Lawtonian to cut cake at birthday celebration
Triple digits highs with fire danger concerns again tomorrow
Triple digits highs with fire danger concerns again tomorrow | 8/2PM
Virginia Aid, Fort Sill's Community Relations Liaison, and 7News' Haley Wilson discussing...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: All Army Men’s Softball Team playing versus the Goodyear Allstars
The City of Lawton is still trying to find the oldest Lawtonian for their birthday celebration...
City of Lawton still seeking oldest Lawtonian to cut cake at birthday celebration