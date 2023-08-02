Altus man behind bars after sale of fentanyl linked to overdose

Expert Connections
Gavin Gonzales
Gavin Gonzales(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus man is behind bars and facing up to 7 years in prison for selling fentanyl.

21-year-old Gavin Gonzalez faces a single felony charge of the distribution of a controlled dangerous substance.

According to court documents, it all began after someone overdosed on fentanyl at a business in Altus. Luckily, that person survived after the officers administered Narcan. Evidence then allegedly pointed to Gonzalez as the one who sold the drugs.

He was arrested shortly after, without issue.

His bond has been set at $150,000.

