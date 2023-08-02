Apartment complex without owner, residents told utilities to be shut off until sold

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - It’s been a wild last 12 hours for the residents of one Lawton Apartment complex after they received notes from the City stating that their utility services will be shut off while the complex is sold off.

The note went on to say that the Alessio Apartments would be sold at a Sheriff Sale next week as the previous owners, Allesio LLC, was no longer the owner on record.

The note stirred up some very real concern among residents.

“So yall’s plan is just to pack up and move out,” 7News’ Chief Videojournalist, Justin Stevens asked a concerned resident, to which the resident responded, “That’s my plan, I don’t know about everybody else’s. But some people can’t do that though.”

We contacted the City to get some answers, 7News spoke with the City Finance Director who tells us, shortly after the notes were left for residents, the owners came back and paid $20,000, as they were reportedly several months behind on bills.

It’s not all good news though, as other city officials say the check still needs to clear the bank, but as long as that happens, residents will have their utilities on.

The Apartment Complex is still up for sale on August 7, at which time the new owner will be responsible for any future bills.

