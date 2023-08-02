Expert Connections
Children found, OSBI called

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Fletcher, Okla. (KSWO) - A police investigation is underway after three children, five years old and younger, were discovered walking on a road barefoot, in only a diaper, and in temperatures in excess of 100 degrees.

In a post on social media, Fletcher Police say the kids were found wandering a high traffic road, and covered in burrs and feces. The children were taken to safety, where police immediately began an investigation and tried contacting the children’s guardians. However, these efforts were unsuccessful.

The Fletcher Police Department says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called for assistance and a report was filed with Child Protective Services.

