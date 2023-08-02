Children found, OSBI called

Fletcher, Okla. (KSWO) - A police investigation is underway after three children, five years old and younger, were discovered walking on a road barefoot, in only a diaper, and in temperatures in excess of 100 degrees.

In a post on social media, Fletcher Police say the kids were found wandering a high traffic road, and covered in burrs and feces. The children were taken to safety, where police immediately began an investigation and tried contacting the children’s guardians. However, these efforts were unsuccessful.

The Fletcher Police Department says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called for assistance and a report was filed with Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.