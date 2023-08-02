City of Lawton still seeking oldest Lawtonian to cut cake at birthday celebration

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is still trying to find the oldest Lawtonian for their birthday celebration that’s happening Thursday.

So, if you have a family member who you think is the oldest Lawtonian, or know someone who is, contact the Arts and Humanities Department at the City of Lawton.

They’re searching for the oldest because, during the city’s 122nd Birthday Celebration Thursday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium, they’re going to have them cut the cake. Jason Poudrier, director, of Lawton Arts and Humanities says it’s important to find them.

“But, it’s basically that they’ve been here the longest in this area and they can tell us stories of what it was like before all of the modern stuff that we have today,” Poudrier said.

Again, the person had to be born in Lawton and still live in Lawton.

You can reach out to them at arts@lawtonok.gov.

