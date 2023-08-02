Expert Connections
Filing period for local elections has ended

Filing has ended for local elections
Filing has ended for local elections(SOURCE)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The deadline for candidates filing to run for several local offices has officially ended.

Six candidates have filed to run in the special election for Oklahoma State Senate District 32. On the Republican side, Jean Hausheer, JJ Francis, Jennifer Ellis and Dusty Deevers have filed to run. Two Democrats have also filed to run, Johnny Jernigan and Larry Bush.

The special primary elections to decide the official Republican and Democratic nominees will be held on Oct. 10. The special general election will then take place between the respective primary winners on Dec. 12.

Lawton City Council Wards 6, 7, and 8 will also see elections take place in September. For Ward 6, challenger Jacobi Crowley is running against incumbent Robert Weger. Ward 7 will have a choice between a total of four candidates, incumbent Onreka Johnson and challengers Cindy Edgar, Sherene Williams and Christal Thompkins.

In Ward 8, incumbent Randy Warren is defending against challenger Malden Smith.

The election for all three City Council Wards will be held in September.

