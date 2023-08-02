Firefighters battle large grass fire in Cotton County

COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Just hours after Cotton County Commissioners put a burn ban into effect, a large fire broke out near Temple.

It’s roughly two miles southwest of Temple.

Several departments, including Temple, Walters, Waurika, and Hastings are on the scene trying to get it out.

Our crew on the scene says it appears it has burned roughly a mile long and a quarter of a mile wide. Our crew also says it appears to be under control and that they’re working on hot spots.

From what we saw, it does not appear any homes or buildings were damaged in the fire.

