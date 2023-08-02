‘Move Duncan” seeks to bring people to Stephens County

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation rolled out the “Move Duncan” award earlier this year.

The award is meant to attract workers to Stephens County by offering them a cash incentive to move to the area. “Move Duncan” provides qualifying candidates $4,000, paid over a three-year period, when they choose to move to Stephens County. These qualifying candidates will receive the award as long as they continue to live and work in Stephens County during the three-year span.

The Superintendent of DPS says the relocation incentive is a terrific recruiting strategy for some of their new teachers.

If you want to learn more about “Move Duncan” you can visit the website here.

