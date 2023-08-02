Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

‘Move Duncan” seeks to bring people to Stephens County

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation rolled out the “Move Duncan” award earlier this...
The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation rolled out the “Move Duncan” award earlier this year.(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Rose
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation rolled out the “Move Duncan” award earlier this year.

The award is meant to attract workers to Stephens County by offering them a cash incentive to move to the area. “Move Duncan” provides qualifying candidates $4,000, paid over a three-year period, when they choose to move to Stephens County. These qualifying candidates will receive the award as long as they continue to live and work in Stephens County during the three-year span.

The Superintendent of DPS says the relocation incentive is a terrific recruiting strategy for some of their new teachers.

If you want to learn more about “Move Duncan” you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death
We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there...
Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins
Developers and realty agents are becoming worried a development in the Elgin area may not be...
Emotions tense in Comanche County Commissioners meeting during road discussion
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners voted to table an item where a commissioner wanted to...
County Commissioners table payment from commissioner to county highway restricted fund

Latest News

Park Jones Realty, August 1
Parks Jones Realty: Lawton homes see another price drop
Multiple fire departments responded to a large grassfire that took place in Jackson County...
Multiple fire departments tackle grass fire in Jackson County
Brigg Bates breaks down sooners offseason
Sooners add talent before move to SEC
Gavin Gonzales
Altus man behind bars after sale of fentanyl linked to overdose