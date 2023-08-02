Multiple fire departments tackle grass fire in Jackson County

JACKSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a large grassfire that took place in Jackson County Tuesday.

The fire ignited sometime after 10:30 a.m. on Highway 19 between Warren and Roosevelt Oklahoma. As our crews arrived on the scene, the fire was mostly under control, but the windy conditions made battling the fire difficult for firefighters.

Fire officials believe the blaze began after a road grater was grating the road causing sparks to set the ditch on fire.

