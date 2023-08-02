Multiple fire departments tackle grass fire in Jackson County

Expert Connections
Multiple fire departments responded to a large grassfire that took place in Jackson County Tuesday(KSWO)
Multiple fire departments responded to a large grassfire that took place in Jackson County Tuesday(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments responded to a large grassfire that took place in Jackson County Tuesday.

The fire ignited sometime after 10:30 a.m. on Highway 19 between Warren and Roosevelt Oklahoma. As our crews arrived on the scene, the fire was mostly under control, but the windy conditions made battling the fire difficult for firefighters.

Fire officials believe the blaze began after a road grater was grating the road causing sparks to set the ditch on fire.

