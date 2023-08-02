Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Parks Jones Realty: Lawton homes see another price drop

Park Jones Realty, August 1
Park Jones Realty, August 1(KSWO)
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Rose
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The average Lawton home price continues to fall.

According to this week’s Housing Market Numbers by Parks Jones Realtors, there are currently 299 Lawton homes listed for sale with an average price of $229,700. This is an almost $7,000 drop from last week’s average home price.

Park Jones say, while the numbers are good for us here in Lawton, the average price of a home across the United States is simply not affordable. According to the Federal Reserve median home prices in the U.S. is $436,800, a 32% increase from 2020.

Since mid-June, the average price of currently listed homes in Lawton have continued to fall according to numbers from Park Jones. While the lowering prices are nice for potential home-buyers, the numbers are still a big difference from the yearly average. In the last 12 months, the average asking price was a little more than $179,200. The average sold price was just under $177,000.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death
We’ve reached out to the Lawton Police Department for updates on the case. Unfortunately, there...
Lawton neighborhood facing late night car break-ins
Developers and realty agents are becoming worried a development in the Elgin area may not be...
Emotions tense in Comanche County Commissioners meeting during road discussion
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners voted to table an item where a commissioner wanted to...
County Commissioners table payment from commissioner to county highway restricted fund

Latest News

The Duncan Area Economic Development Foundation rolled out the “Move Duncan” award earlier this...
‘Move Duncan” seeks to bring people to Stephens County
Multiple fire departments responded to a large grassfire that took place in Jackson County...
Multiple fire departments tackle grass fire in Jackson County
Brigg Bates breaks down sooners offseason
Sooners add talent before move to SEC
Gavin Gonzales
Altus man behind bars after sale of fentanyl linked to overdose