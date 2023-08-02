Parks Jones Realty: Lawton homes see another price drop

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The average Lawton home price continues to fall.

According to this week’s Housing Market Numbers by Parks Jones Realtors, there are currently 299 Lawton homes listed for sale with an average price of $229,700. This is an almost $7,000 drop from last week’s average home price.

Park Jones say, while the numbers are good for us here in Lawton, the average price of a home across the United States is simply not affordable. According to the Federal Reserve median home prices in the U.S. is $436,800, a 32% increase from 2020.

Since mid-June, the average price of currently listed homes in Lawton have continued to fall according to numbers from Park Jones. While the lowering prices are nice for potential home-buyers, the numbers are still a big difference from the yearly average. In the last 12 months, the average asking price was a little more than $179,200. The average sold price was just under $177,000.

