Pet of The Week

Patterson Community Center hosts Back to School Backpack Party

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Cade Taylor and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Patterson Community Center is hosting their Back to School Backpack Party next week.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The Community Center is partnering with local barber shops to help provide backpacks, supplies, and free haircuts to children in preparation for the upcoming school year. According to the City of Lawton, barbers from King of Kutz, Jus Flex, AJ Hair Pizzaz, D’s Barbershop, and Ace of Fades will be at the event.

The supplies will be prioritized to those who pre-register. There are no qualifications that need to be meet in order to do so. To pre-register for the event, click here.

