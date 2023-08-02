Expert Connections
Red flag warnings issued for majority of Texoma this afternoon | 8/2 AM

Hot a dry air brings fire danger to Texoma.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! Today’s forecast will feel similar to yesterday’s forecast of hot and dry heat. Temperatures this afternoon will go over 105 degrees for the majority of Texoma this afternoon, so be sure to be drinking lots of fluids if you spend time outdoors. Skies during the day will have lots of sunshine with south winds at 10 to 15 mph. The big concern of today will be the fire danger across the area. Relative humidity values will be low today, which will help create conditions for fires to spread if they were to start. For this reason, the national weather service has issued a red flag warning for a majority of the area.

Tomorrow will also have an elevated fire risk in the area. While no red flag warnings have been issued at this time, the dry atmosphere will once again allow fire to spread quickly. Temperatures will be above 105 degrees with partly cloudy skies in the area. Humidity will return to the area over the weekend, which will make the fire weather dissipate in the area.

A weather pattern shift will kick in on the weekend as a cold front will slowly move through the area. While the cold front will most likely make its way into the area, the timing is up in the air. At this point, the front is expected to stall somewhere in southern Oklahoma on Sunday. Depending on where it stalls, we could see a variety of temperatures across the area. If the front makes its way farther south, then everyone should enjoy 90 degree weather. If the front stalls near I-40, then temperatures will stay in the triple digits. We will keep you updated.

The front over the weekend will also bring scattered showers to the area. It is not expected to be a washout, but isolated showers will be possible anytime from Saturday night through Tuesday morning.

Have a great Wednesday! - Alex Searl

