Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Supreme Court approval ratings at record lows, poll says

FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.
FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is still at record lows, according to a recent poll from Gallup.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 40%. It was conducted in July, just after the justices made decisions on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and voting rights.

The court’s approval rating has remained steady since late 2021 when it allowed a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand.

As for Justice Clarence Thomas and his ethics disputes, Americans appear to be divided. According to the poll, 39% view him positively with 42% viewing him negatively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death
Developers and realty agents are becoming worried a development in the Elgin area may not be...
Emotions tense in Comanche County Commissioners meeting during road discussion
Steven Campbell, charged with possession of child pornography
Lawton man arrested after reports of uploading child pornography to internet
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners voted to table an item where a commissioner wanted to...
County Commissioners table payment from commissioner to county highway restricted fund

Latest News

Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees
A sign stands warning of extreme heat Tuesday, July 11, 2023, in Death Valley National Park,...
Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth, scientists find
A man who abducted a 6-year-old girl and beat her to death two decades ago was put to death....
Missouri man executed for murdering 6-year-old girl in 2002
Master Adrian Compton Jr., 5, remains hospitalized after his father says he was attacked by a...
‘He’s fighting’: 5-year-old recovering after dog attack at uncle’s house