Triple digits highs with fire danger concerns again tomorrow | 8/2PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With low relative humidity, hot temperatures, dry vegetation and southwest winds bringing dry air overhead... fire danger is a concern through the evening and will be a concern again tomorrow. A Red Flag Warning will be in place from 12-8PM. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Given the current weather conditions, if you see flames/smoke, report it to your local authorities as soon as possible because whatever does spark up, will spread fast!

Tonight, temperatures will be in the the mid 70s, mostly clear skies and light southwest winds. By Thursday afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies, highs up to 108° and southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Heat indices will stay around 105° for many locations.

Friday will be much of the same: a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the triple digits for all locations and southwest winds. With the ridge still holding on strong, the heat will continue through Sunday. Dewpoints are expected to rise back into the 60s and 70s so expect slightly muggy conditions during this time.

The ridge will break down over the weekend bringing isolated rain chances, possibly some thunderstorms, to both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas for Saturday, Monday and Tuesday of next week. Not everyone will see rain as the coverage is very low!

A cold front is still on track to move into Texoma. The timing is now Sunday night where the cooler airmass will bring much needed relief to the area! High temperatures following the front will be in the upper 90s on Monday and Mid 90s Tuesday. By the middle of next weeks, high temperatures will return to above-normal with many in the low 100s.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

