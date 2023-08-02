Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Triple digits highs with fire danger concerns again tomorrow | 8/2PM

Triple digits highs with fire danger concerns again tomorrow
By Lexie Walker
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With low relative humidity, hot temperatures, dry vegetation and southwest winds bringing dry air overhead... fire danger is a concern through the evening and will be a concern again tomorrow. A Red Flag Warning will be in place from 12-8PM. Outdoor burning is discouraged. Given the current weather conditions, if you see flames/smoke, report it to your local authorities as soon as possible because whatever does spark up, will spread fast!

Tonight, temperatures will be in the the mid 70s, mostly clear skies and light southwest winds. By Thursday afternoon, look for partly cloudy skies, highs up to 108° and southwest winds at 10 to 15mph. Anticipated wind gusts in the mid 20s. Heat indices will stay around 105° for many locations.

Friday will be much of the same: a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the triple digits for all locations and southwest winds. With the ridge still holding on strong, the heat will continue through Sunday. Dewpoints are expected to rise back into the 60s and 70s so expect slightly muggy conditions during this time.

The ridge will break down over the weekend bringing isolated rain chances, possibly some thunderstorms, to both southwest Oklahoma and north Texas for Saturday, Monday and Tuesday of next week. Not everyone will see rain as the coverage is very low!

A cold front is still on track to move into Texoma. The timing is now Sunday night where the cooler airmass will bring much needed relief to the area! High temperatures following the front will be in the upper 90s on Monday and Mid 90s Tuesday. By the middle of next weeks, high temperatures will return to above-normal with many in the low 100s.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death
Allesio Apartments in Lawton
Apartment complex without owner, residents told utilities to be shut off until sold
Developers and realty agents are becoming worried a development in the Elgin area may not be...
Emotions tense in Comanche County Commissioners meeting during road discussion
Steven Campbell, charged with possession of child pornography
Lawton man arrested after reports of uploading child pornography to internet

Latest News

Triple digits highs with fire danger concerns again tomorrow
Triple digits highs with fire danger concerns again tomorrow | 8/2PM
Red flag warnings issued for majority of Texoma this afternoon | 8/2 AM
Red flag warnings issued for majority of Texoma this afternoon | 8/2 AM
Some cooler news at the end of this hot tunnel
Fire danger concerns tomorrow with hot temperatures | 8/1PM
Some cooler news at the end of this hot tunnel
Some cooler news at the end of this hot tunnel | 8/1PM