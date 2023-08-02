Update on Tuesday’s deadly crash

Expert Connections
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
By Kevin Haggenmiller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police have identified the person who died after a major crash from early Tuesday.

Police say Clarence Hall Junior was the driver of a car that hit the back of a cement truck at 45th and Lee boulevard. He and his two passengers were all taken to the hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead. The two passengers are still alive at last report.

Police are still investigating what led to the crash.

