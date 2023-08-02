Von Hawks Rising presents $7,500 check to assist family

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - An area nonprofit and band has made it its mission to help out local families, and tonight their efforts paid off with a check presentation.

Von Hawks Rising raises funds to support families of children with serious medical conditions.

Tuesday evening they presented a $7,500 check to the Murillo family, to ease a little of the weight of medical bills and daily expenses.

The group was thrilled to offer the family some much-needed support as lead singer, Josh Rice, shares.

“We’re a bunch of musicians who love music but we love people more and we love these kids,” said Rice. “And for us to be able to help these kids is, it’s really indescribable what it means to me, because I’m getting to see love, and that’s what it is, we’re giving Love, more than money, to these families. So I guess that’s what it means.”

Other members of the group include Cade Golleher on lead guitar, Nannette Massie on vocals, Donnie Berry on bass guitar, Allen Gates on drums and David Pollock on keys and guitar.

Von Hawks Rising raises funds throughout the year for families with their musical talents, holding concerts, selling merch and hosting community fundraising events.

