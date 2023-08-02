Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Wednesdays with Fort Sill: All Army Men’s Softball Team playing versus the Goodyear Allstars

By Cade Taylor
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill will be hosting the All Army Men’s Softball Team, helping Lawton celebrate its 122nd birthday, and much more this week.

7News spoke with Virginia Aid, Fort Sill’s Community Relations Liaison, to discuss the upcoming events.

Beginning at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, the All Army Men’s Softball Team will go head-to-head with the Goodyear Allstars at the Fort Sill MG Dinges Sports Complex. It is free and open to the community.

During the City of Lawton’s 122nd Birthday Celebration on Thursday, August 3, at the McMahon Auditorium, Fort Sill will have the 77th Army Band performing to help celebrate the town.

Beginning at 5 a.m. on Saturday, August 5, at LETRA, a bass tournament will be held. It is open to the public, with tickets ranging from $25 to $35. The tournament will be limited to two anglers per boat, and registration can be done on the day of.

Also, on Saturday, August 5, a Back to School Bash and Color Run will begin at 9 a.m. at LETRA. It is free and open to the community. It will feature free access to the area, free t-shirts for the first 200 kids to participate in the color run, free activities, school supplies giveaways, and much more.

For more information on Fort Sill’s upcoming events, you can call (580) 442-5300 or click here.

