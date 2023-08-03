Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

14-year-old girl will drive in local monster truck show

Faith Phreed, 14-year-old monster truck driver
Faith Phreed, 14-year-old monster truck driver(WTOC)
By Destany Fuller and Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Extreme Summer Nationals Monster Truck show kicks off tomorrow, Aug. 4, and a 14-year-old girl will be driving one of the trucks.

The monster truck show will host a total of three shows at the Chickasha Grady County Fairgrounds. The first show will take place on Friday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m. The last two shows will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

Faith Phreed is one of the youngest monster truck drivers in the world. She is set to drive one of the monster trucks in many of the events planned during the three different shows over the next two days. Phreed mentions how thankful she is to have grown up in such an environment.

“Everyone grows so close, " said Phreed. “It is really amazing being able to grow up around all these amazing people.”

The event will not only feature monster trucks, but also the big tuff truck contest. Area racers will bring all kinds of vehicles to the course to compete and have fun.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allesio Apartments in Lawton
Apartment complex without owner, residents told utilities to be shut off until sold
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Children found, OSBI called
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
Update on Tuesday’s deadly crash

Latest News

Fort Sill National Cemetery
Unclaimed veteran buried at Fort Sill National Cemetery
A little more than a week before Lawton was founded, Mattie Beal's name was drawn to receive...
A look at how Mattie Beal helped Lawton in early days
Altus Air Force Base Main Gate
Altus Air force Base conducting active shooter training this Friday
An elevated to critical fire condition threat remains for portions of Texoma from now until 9pm...
Dry and breezy conditions lead to a greater fire weather threat this evening | 8/3 PM