14-year-old girl will drive in local monster truck show

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KSWO) - The Extreme Summer Nationals Monster Truck show kicks off tomorrow, Aug. 4, and a 14-year-old girl will be driving one of the trucks.

The monster truck show will host a total of three shows at the Chickasha Grady County Fairgrounds. The first show will take place on Friday, Aug. 4, at 8 p.m. The last two shows will be on Saturday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., respectively.

Faith Phreed is one of the youngest monster truck drivers in the world. She is set to drive one of the monster trucks in many of the events planned during the three different shows over the next two days. Phreed mentions how thankful she is to have grown up in such an environment.

“Everyone grows so close, " said Phreed. “It is really amazing being able to grow up around all these amazing people.”

The event will not only feature monster trucks, but also the big tuff truck contest. Area racers will bring all kinds of vehicles to the course to compete and have fun.

