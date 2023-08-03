Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

7News Weather Labs: Make your owns wind gauge

In this week's edition of 7news weather labs, we teach you how to make an at home wind gauge.
By Alex Searl
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In this week’s edition of 7news weather labs, I teach you how you can make a wind gauge at home! To make this, you will need four cupcake liners, four thumbtacks, a spool, cardboard strips, a pencil, and a needle (or pin). Tape may also be helpful, but it is not required.

First, you will take your spool and put the pencil in the top hole with the eraser side sticking outwards. If you need to, you can use a piece of tape to stabilize the pencil’s balance. Next, you will poke the needle into the eraser top. You can then attach your cardboard strips to the needle in an X formation. If the cardboard strips are thick enough, you can poke a hole through the cardboard. If the cardboard is thin, you can tape the strips and needle together. Now that the strips are attached, you will use the thumbtacks and attach the cupcake liners to the edge of the strips. Now your wind gauge is complete!

Once you have completed it, go give it a test outside. You can tell if the winds are faster or slower based on how fast it spins. Thanks for watching, and be sure to join me on next week’s edition of 7news weather labs.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allesio Apartments in Lawton
Apartment complex without owner, residents told utilities to be shut off until sold
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Children found, OSBI called
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
Update on Tuesday’s deadly crash

Latest News

7News Weather Labs: Make your owns wind gauge
7News Weather Labs: Make your owns wind gauge
The 77th Army Band serenaded veterans Sunday at McMahon Memorial Auditorium. The McMahon...
The history of McMahon Memorial Auditorium
A look back at the early years of Cameron
Cameron: The Early Years
Fire danger again today, but a cool down is expected at the end of the weekend | 8/3 AM
Fire danger again today, but a cool down is expected at the end of the weekend | 8/3 AM