7News Weather Labs: Make your owns wind gauge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - In this week’s edition of 7news weather labs, I teach you how you can make a wind gauge at home! To make this, you will need four cupcake liners, four thumbtacks, a spool, cardboard strips, a pencil, and a needle (or pin). Tape may also be helpful, but it is not required.

First, you will take your spool and put the pencil in the top hole with the eraser side sticking outwards. If you need to, you can use a piece of tape to stabilize the pencil’s balance. Next, you will poke the needle into the eraser top. You can then attach your cardboard strips to the needle in an X formation. If the cardboard strips are thick enough, you can poke a hole through the cardboard. If the cardboard is thin, you can tape the strips and needle together. Now that the strips are attached, you will use the thumbtacks and attach the cupcake liners to the edge of the strips. Now your wind gauge is complete!

Once you have completed it, go give it a test outside. You can tell if the winds are faster or slower based on how fast it spins. Thanks for watching, and be sure to join me on next week’s edition of 7news weather labs.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.