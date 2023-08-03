Altus Air force Base conducting active shooter training this Friday

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An active shooter exercise is being conducted on Altus Air Force Base this Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

The 97th Air Mobility Wing is carrying out the training exercise at the L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Simulated gun fire as well as exercise alerts and radio messages may be heard by those within the Air Force Base during the training hours. Base services will also be limited during this time.

Emergency personnel including emergency vehicles will be responding during the exercise.

