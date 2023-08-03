Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Altus Air force Base conducting active shooter training this Friday

Altus Air Force Base Main Gate
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An active shooter exercise is being conducted on Altus Air Force Base this Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

The 97th Air Mobility Wing is carrying out the training exercise at the L. Mendel Rivers Elementary School between 8:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. Simulated gun fire as well as exercise alerts and radio messages may be heard by those within the Air Force Base during the training hours. Base services will also be limited during this time.

Emergency personnel including emergency vehicles will be responding during the exercise.

