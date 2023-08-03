Caddo Nation revives store and gallery in efforts to revitalize Anadarko Main Street

ANADARKO, Okla. (KSWO) - The Caddo Nation has taken a major step in its efforts to revitalize Anadarko’s Main Street, reviving a historic community landmark.

The Caddo Nation acquired McKee’s Indian Store, which has historically served as a community supplier of arts, crafts and traditional clothing.

Also, a part of the store is the Susan Peters Gallery, which has and will continue to showcase the artistic talents of Indigenous artists.

The Caddo Nation Chairman spoke of the significance of reopening the store and its gallery.

“In Anadarko, there’s over 71 percent that’s Native Americans here, but very few business owners or tribes own a store here,” Gonzalez said. “So we want to change that and have some culture and tradition, and it’s important for us as a tribe we’re able to give back to the community and revitalize the community as well as helping art programs, so our tribes have a place to go.”

Though the store opened its doors Wednesday, the Caddo Nation is holding a Grand Opening event Thursday, August 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

It will feature refreshments and attendees will have the opportunity to meet Lane Factor, known as “Cheese” from the FX Show Reservation Dogs.

