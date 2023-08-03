Chisholm Mall hosting Back to School Bash to welcome in 2023-2024 school year

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Chisholm Mall is partnering with multiple small businesses and organizations in the Duncan area to help provide their inaugural back-to-school bash.

7News spoke with Katie Zeilman, a vendor at the event, and Angie Toone, the owner of Frivolous, about what the event will entail.

The bash takes place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 4, and will feature various events.

There’s going to be free haircuts provided by The Hair Loft, face painting by the Duncan High School, a free craft room by the Duncan Public Library, a bounce house, back-to-school photo ops provided by the Comanche PTO, live entertainment hosted by Ken Bates Guitar Bazaar, and movies with refreshments supplied by Jitters Coffee House.

Plus, hundreds of backpacks full of school supplies will be provided to children in attendance for free!

