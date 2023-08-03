Dry and breezy conditions lead to a greater fire weather threat this evening | 8/3 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An elevated to critical fire condition threat remains for portions of Texoma from now until 9pm tonight as a Red Flag Warning continues for cities including Lawton, Wichita Falls, and Altus. This threat is ideal due to dry and breezy conditions across much of Texoma, in addition to air temperatures anywhere between 105 to 108 degrees and 15mph winds. Relative humidity is also sitting between 20 to 30%.

Outdoor burning is discouraged at this time due to the potential for fires to develop and spread quickly. Furthermore, it is advised to not park your car on grassy surfaces and to dispose of cigarettes properly.

Additionally, a heat advisory remains in effect for much of Texoma from now until 9pm tonight and includes the cities of Duncan and Wichita Falls. This advisory warrants the potential of heat indices as high as 111 degrees this afternoon and evening.

Ensure you are drinking plenty of water, taking breaks in the shade or air-conditioning, and wearing loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Additionally, keep an eye on loved ones and never leave pets or persons in a hot vehicle.

Triple-digit heat will continue into Friday and this weekend, with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. Southerly winds will accompany temperatures between 10 to 15mph, with occasional gusts as high as 25mph.

Rain chances remain isolated in nature, but may push into the region Sunday night and into Monday when a cold front arrives. This front will help cool temperatures off into the middle 90s for daytime highs.

Have a great day and stay safe out there, Texoma!

