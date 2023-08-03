Fire danger again today, but a cool down is expected at the end of the weekend | 8/3 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will begin with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s across the area. Skies are expected to build more cloud coverage throughout the day, but that won’t stop us from warming up above 105 degrees this afternoon. Conditions will be on the drier side this afternoon, so we are once again under a red flag warning for the majority of Texoma. The warning is set to expire at 9 pm this evening, so be careful throughout the evening hours tonight.

Tomorrow temperatures will continue to stay warm with afternoon highs in the 105 to 110 degree range, but rain chances return to the area. Isolated showers will be possible in both the morning and evening, but I think the majority of Texoma will remain dry. Isolated rain chances will continue to be in the forecast for Saturday as our upper-level ridge continues to fall apart. Temperatures will still be warm on Saturday with highs between 105 to 110 degrees.

A cold front is expected to swing through the area slowly on Sunday, which will shift winds from south to north during the day. This will act to bring cooler air down from the northern plains. While the cold front will swing through on Sunday, the cool down into the 90s won’t happen until Monday. Rain will hold off on Sunday, but isolated rain appears possible both Monday and Tuesday morning. We will keep you updated on those rain chances as we move closer to next week.

Have a great week! - Alex Searl

