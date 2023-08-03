The history of McMahon Memorial Auditorium

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -In honor of Lawton’s 122nd birthday, we’re taking a look at historic landmarks, such as the Mcmahon Memorial Auditorium.

The auditorium was gifted to the city of Lawton back in 19-55 by co-founder Louise D. McMahon, after her husband and son died. Louise wanted a fitting memorial for her only son, and decided to build a classical stage with a main floor and balcony that could hold over one thousand people.

The auditorium has since held over one thousand plays and has even had stars like Elvis Presley perform.

Mcmahon memorial auditorium is proud to not only be continuing the legacy of the Mcmahon family, but they’re also proud of being a premier source to watch the arts.

“One of the great things now since we have the McMahon auditorium authority, is that they look over this building. And this year is our first ever four show seasons where we’re bringing in some of our own shows. but the building in addition to providing the entertainment, it also provides service. we have several local entities that perform here every year,” said Jason Poudrier, the City of Lawton Arts & Humanity Manager

In honor of Lawton’s 122nd anniversary, the Mcmahon auditorium will be having a performance by a four-person courted called “The Stringsmen,” a history segment, and local dancers performing.

if you’d like to keep up with upcoming events all you have to do is go to their Facebook page at McMahon Memorial Auditorium | Lawton OK | Facebook.

