Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

The history of McMahon Memorial Auditorium

By Alexis Young
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -In honor of Lawton’s 122nd birthday, we’re taking a look at historic landmarks, such as the Mcmahon Memorial Auditorium.

The auditorium was gifted to the city of Lawton back in 19-55 by co-founder Louise D. McMahon, after her husband and son died. Louise wanted a fitting memorial for her only son, and decided to build a classical stage with a main floor and balcony that could hold over one thousand people.

The auditorium has since held over one thousand plays and has even had stars like Elvis Presley perform.

Mcmahon memorial auditorium is proud to not only be continuing the legacy of the Mcmahon family, but they’re also proud of being a premier source to watch the arts.

“One of the great things now since we have the McMahon auditorium authority, is that they look over this building. And this year is our first ever four show seasons where we’re bringing in some of our own shows. but the building in addition to providing the entertainment, it also provides service. we have several local entities that perform here every year,” said Jason Poudrier, the City of Lawton Arts & Humanity Manager

In honor of Lawton’s 122nd anniversary, the Mcmahon auditorium will be having a performance by a four-person courted called “The Stringsmen,” a history segment, and local dancers performing.

if you’d like to keep up with upcoming events all you have to do is go to their Facebook page at McMahon Memorial Auditorium | Lawton OK | Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Allesio Apartments in Lawton
Apartment complex without owner, residents told utilities to be shut off until sold
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
One dead, two severely injured in crash
The state’s medical examiner’s office has released the preliminary autopsy report for Athena...
M.E. releases details about 4-year-old Athena Brownfield’s death
Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation
Children found, OSBI called
One person died in a car crash on Southeast 45th St. and Lee Blvd. in Lawton Tuesday morning,...
Update on Tuesday’s deadly crash

Latest News

Virginia Aid, Fort Sill's Community Relations Liaison, and 7News' Haley Wilson discussing...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: All Army Men’s Softball Team playing versus the Goodyear Allstars
Virginia Aid, Fort Sill's Community Relations Liaison, and 7News' Haley Wilson discussing...
Wednesdays with Fort Sill: All Army Men’s Softball Team playing versus the Goodyear Allstars
Lawton hospital receives honor
Lawton Police Department Chief James Smith discussing safety tips with 7News' Haley Wilson.
Lawton Police Department’s Chief Smith shares back-to-school safety tips