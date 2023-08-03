Southwestern Medical Center celebrates national recognition

Expert Connections
Southwestern Medical Center is one of 153 hospitals in the nation and the only hospital in Oklahoma to make the list.
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton hospital is being recognized for its ability to serve the community, making the 2023 Becker’s Hospital Review list of Great Community Hospitals.

Becker’s list is comprised of hospitals recognized for their clinical excellence, compassionate care, and economic impact on their communities.

Southwestern’s CEO Adam Bracks said the medical center is fortunate to be part of a great community and make a positive impact.

“Lawton’s a fantastic city, it’s thriving, it’s exciting, there’s a lot of growth going on,” Bracks said. “We take it very seriously, it’s a responsibility to add quality to the community, so we take it very seriously. The people we see are our friends, our neighbors, our family, we need to add value to this town, I think we do it and we’re very excited about this award.”

Bracks says the hospital’s next step is to keep up the momentum by staying patient-focused while serving the community.

